DiBIASIO, NANCY A. (MERRICK)
82, of Portsmouth, R.I., died October 16, 2019 at Brentwood Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Anthony L. DiBiasio.
She was the mother of Daniel Tony DiBiasio, Sr. and mother-in-law of Josephine DiBiasio, grandmother to Daniel Tony DiBiasio, Jr, and Anthony Charles DiBiasio, and aunt to twenty-one nieces and nephews. Nancy was the sister of the late Shirley Payeur and sister-in-law of Fran Payeur. Her mother was the late Pearl Stasiak Merrick of Springfield, MA.
Born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Springfield Mass, she lived much of her life as a Rhode Island resident and for twenty years was a winter resident in Sun City West, Arizona. Nancy was the heart and soul of her family, always emanating a quiet love and dedication to those closest and dearest to her. She sacrificed her own self-interests to the good of her husband, son and grandchildren. There was in her heart always kind words and thoughts for her family and friends,and forgiving nature to all.
She was a founding member of the Sun City West, AZ, Green Team Social Golfers, and played golf calmly, happily, and often without a scorecard to bother her game. Always active, Nancy was a member of several aerobics, and golf club associations in AZ and RI. She was an artist member of the Providence Art Club, and the Arizona West Valley Museum of Art.
Nancy was an avid walker and enjoyed the many miles she spent along the roads in Portsmouth and Middletown, from Black Point to Sachuest Pt, where she always had a bright smile and friendly wave for other walkers and joggers.
Her funeral service will take place on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. A procession will be organized in the entrance area at 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 24, 2019