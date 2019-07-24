|
|
PARENTI, NANCY A. (Fairfield)
76, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Kent Regency Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Parenti, and the significant other of Burt Jagolinzer. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Louise Fairfield. She was employed for Narragansett Electric for 38 years and retired as Head of Customer Service. After retirement, she also worked part-time for AAA in customer service. She and Burt were world travelers, which they enjoyed very much. She was a cousin of Patricia Pollock, Michael Westerman, Nancy Lareau, Stephen Westerman, Kerry Rodriguez, Diane Fairfield, Earl Fairfield, and the late James Westerman. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9-10 AM with a service to follow at 10 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 24, 2019