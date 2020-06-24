SHERMAN, NANCY A.
83, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on June 20th. Beloved wife of the late George L. Sherman. Mother of Deborah L. Sherman-Quigley and Stephen G. Sherman. Visiting hours are Friday 4-7 pm at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home. Wakefield. For full obituary and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.