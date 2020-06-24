Nancy A. Sherman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN, NANCY A.
83, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on June 20th. Beloved wife of the late George L. Sherman. Mother of Deborah L. Sherman-Quigley and Stephen G. Sherman. Visiting hours are Friday 4-7 pm at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home. Wakefield. For full obituary and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved