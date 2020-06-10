SWEENEY, NANCY A.
77, of Wingate Road, Riverside, died peacefully on June 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Edward J. Sweeney.
Born in Fall River, MA, a daughter of the late Howard and Doris (Oliviera) Worthington, she lived in East Providence for 50 years.
Mrs. Sweeney was a teacher at various elementary schools for 15 years before retiring in 1987.
Nancy was a communicant of St. Brendan Church. She was a former CCD Teacher for the parish. She enjoyed singing, listening to music and loved her dogs. She also was a devoted New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan.
Besides her husband of 50 years, she is survived by a son, Greg P. Sweeney and his wife Allison of Orange County, CA; a daughter, Kerri L. Welch and her husband Gregg of Spring, TX; a sister, Marion Cayer of Westport, MA; a brother, Howard Worthington of New Bedford, MA and five grandchildren, John, Kate and Sarah Sweeney, Ciaran and Ronan Welch. She was the sister of the late Richard Worthington.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Staff at Miriam Hospital for their excellent care.
Her funeral will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday 4-7 p.m. While observing current social distance restrictions, only fifteen visitors at a time will be allowed in the Funeral Home. For online condolence please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.