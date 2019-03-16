|
LOGAN, NANCY ALLEN
Nancy Allen Logan, the heart of our family, died March 8, 2019, at 85. She was generous and giving to us all and devoted to the hometown communities where she lived.
Nancy Curtiss Allen was born in Rochester, N.Y., on March 27, 1933, to Warren William and Dorothea Amelia Allen. She married Joseph Logan on Dec. 29, 1952, and had four children.
Her first job as a teenager shelving books at the public library sparked a lifelong interest and career as a library media specialist. She held a BA in political science from Cornell University and MLS from SUNY–Albany. She was a librarian and teacher for the Hyde Park (N.Y.) School District.
Nancy volunteered for many community organizations and was involved in the Jamestown Historical Society, Jamestown Philomenian Library, and Beavertail Lighthouse Association. She and Joe established the Jamestown Community Fund (R.I.) and donated waterfront property as a conservation easement to the Conanicut Island Land Trust. Nancy was a tireless advocate for bicycle amenities in the area.
She and Joe combined their love of travel with service opportunities such as Global Volunteers. They endowed a program within Childreach/Plan International to train doctors in rural China, which also served to honor Joe's grandparents, medical missionaries who built hospitals there at the turn of the century. Nancy edited letters from Joe's aunt, Elsa Logan, to create the book "Dear Friends," which related Elsa's experiences as a missionary and teacher in China.
She found equal joy in baking with her grandchildren or helping others around the globe, and was the family's legendary organizer, planner, and photographer.
Nancy Logan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Joseph Logan; her brother, David Allen; children Jennifer Haber (Larry), Joe Logan Jr. (Heidi), Susan Logan, and Annette Miller (Paul); grandchildren Christopher Logan, Sarah Northan, Jeffrey Huber, and Dan Huber; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by visiting rifoundation.org/WorkingTogether/ForDonors/OurFunds.aspx and entering Jamestown Community Fund into the keyword search.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019