MASTRATI, NANCY B. (BUCCI),
93, of Warwick passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John A. Mastrati, Sr. for seventy years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Lena (Russo) Bucci.
Mrs. Mastrati worked in Real Estate before working with her husband at their family business RI Diesel Service.
Besides her husband, she leaves her grandson, John A. Mastrati, III; and her granddaughter, Taylor Mastrati. She was the mother of the late John A. Mastrati, Jr.; and sister of the late Rose Bucci.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 1pm in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 596 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Meeting Street School, 1000 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02905-4739. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.