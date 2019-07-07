Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick Funeral Service
235 Main Street P.O. Box 68
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
For more information about
Nancy Black
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
South Congregational Church of Newport
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Black


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Black Obituary
Black, Nancy
NEW LONDON, NH -- Nancy Herr Black, died June 23, 2019, at Woodcrest Village, just one week shy of her 90th birthday. She was born July 1, 1929, in Providence. She graduated from the Lincoln School in 1947 and Mt. Holyoke College in 1951. In 1951, she married longtime neighbor Rodman R. Black. In 1974, she and Rod moved to their beloved home "the Black Forest" in Newport, NH, and worked together in a family business, Newmont Vending, until her retirement.
A service will be held at South Congregational Church of Newport on Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m.
To honor Nancy's memory, please take a moment to walk outside and listen to the birds or look around at the trees.
To view a full obituary, go to www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now