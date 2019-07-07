|
|
Black, Nancy
NEW LONDON, NH -- Nancy Herr Black, died June 23, 2019, at Woodcrest Village, just one week shy of her 90th birthday. She was born July 1, 1929, in Providence. She graduated from the Lincoln School in 1947 and Mt. Holyoke College in 1951. In 1951, she married longtime neighbor Rodman R. Black. In 1974, she and Rod moved to their beloved home "the Black Forest" in Newport, NH, and worked together in a family business, Newmont Vending, until her retirement.
A service will be held at South Congregational Church of Newport on Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m.
To honor Nancy's memory, please take a moment to walk outside and listen to the birds or look around at the trees.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 7, 2019