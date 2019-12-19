|
|
COLBURN, NANCY C., (Davis)
81, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth A. Colburn, Jr. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Leslie and Marie (Schaff) Davis.
Mrs. Colburn was the mother of William Rushworth, Gail Noblin, Robert Rushworth, Kenneth A. Colburn, III, Sandra Forshee and the late David Rushworth. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Blanche Boivert and the late Gilbert Davis.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9-11AM in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville. Burial will be in Actoes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet immediately following the visitation. Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 19, 2019