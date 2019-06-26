The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Church
Pippin Orchard Rd
Cranston, RI
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Sepe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy C. (Massimino) Sepe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy C. (Massimino) Sepe Obituary
SEPE, NANCY C. (MASSIMINO)
53, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Michael S. Sepe. She was born in Providence, a daughter of Anthony J. and Carole (Kishdoian) Massimino of Foster. Nancy was an architect and the owner and operator of Architecture 2000. She also was an artist with a degree from RISD. Beside her husband, she is survived by her stepchildren Michael J. Sepe, Adam C. Sepe and his wife Marisa, and Natasha M. Sepe. Grandmother of Adam, Briel and Alex Sepe. Sister of Anthony J. Massimino II and his wife Tina of Cranston.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME and Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Church, Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Friday 4-8 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now