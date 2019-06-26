SEPE, NANCY C. (MASSIMINO)

53, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Michael S. Sepe. She was born in Providence, a daughter of Anthony J. and Carole (Kishdoian) Massimino of Foster. Nancy was an architect and the owner and operator of Architecture 2000. She also was an artist with a degree from RISD. Beside her husband, she is survived by her stepchildren Michael J. Sepe, Adam C. Sepe and his wife Marisa, and Natasha M. Sepe. Grandmother of Adam, Briel and Alex Sepe. Sister of Anthony J. Massimino II and his wife Tina of Cranston.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME and Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Church, Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Friday 4-8 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on June 26, 2019