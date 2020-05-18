|
BORGES, NANCY CAROL
age 93, formerly of Seekonk, MA, died May 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Francisco "Frank" Borges. She was born in Providence, a daughter of Setimo and Carmella Pernorio.
She worked as a machine operator for BA Ballou for 25 years. Nancy was proud of all her children and their families and was always happy.
She is survived by her children; Cheryl Barratt of East Providence, Nancy Trinkle Borges of Arlington, MA, Janet Borges-Landry of Greenville, Lucille Ford of Fort Myers, FL, Frank Borges of Riverside, 7 grandchildren; David, Erica, Megan, Jason, Allison, Andrew and Stephanie. She was the sister of Victor Pernorio and the late John, Joseph, Frank, Mary and Michael Pernorio.
Her Funeral Services with Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass at a future date.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 18, 2020