1/1
Nancy Carol Borges
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BORGES, NANCY CAROL
age 93, formerly of Seekonk, MA, died May 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Francisco "Frank" Borges. She was born in Providence, a daughter of Setimo and Carmella Pernorio.
She worked as a machine operator for BA Ballou for 25 years. Nancy was proud of all her children and their families and was always happy.
She is survived by her children; Cheryl Barratt of East Providence, Nancy Trinkle Borges of Arlington, MA,, Janet Borges-Landry of Greenville, Lucille Ford of Fort Myers, FL, Frank Borges of Riverside, 7 grandchildren; David, Erica, Megan, Jason, Allison, Andrew and Stephanie. She was the sister of Victor Pernorio and the late John, Joseph, Frank, Mary and Michael Pernorio.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9am in St. Francis Xavier Church, No. Carpenter St., East Providence, RI. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Providence.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved