BORGES, NANCY CAROLage 93, formerly of Seekonk, MA, died May 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Francisco "Frank" Borges. She was born in Providence, a daughter of Setimo and Carmella Pernorio.She worked as a machine operator for BA Ballou for 25 years. Nancy was proud of all her children and their families and was always happy.She is survived by her children; Cheryl Barratt of East Providence, Nancy Trinkle Borges of Arlington, MA,, Janet Borges-Landry of Greenville, Lucille Ford of Fort Myers, FL, Frank Borges of Riverside, 7 grandchildren; David, Erica, Megan, Jason, Allison, Andrew and Stephanie. She was the sister of Victor Pernorio and the late John, Joseph, Frank, Mary and Michael Pernorio.Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9am in St. Francis Xavier Church, No. Carpenter St., East Providence, RI. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Providence.