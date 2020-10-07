1/
Nancy Croce
CROCE, NANCY
103, of Johnston, passed away October 5, 2020 at Cherry Hill Manor. Born in Providence a daughter of the late Giovanni and Giovannina (Brescia) Croce. Nancy worked in the data processing department for the City of Providence before retiring. Nancy enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all. She was the sister of the late Joseph, Alphonso, Michael, Silvio, James, and William V. Croce, Pasqualina DiIorio and Maria Accetta. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick. Burial will be private. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church,
