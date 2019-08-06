The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Nancy (Canzano) Di Maria

Nancy (Canzano) Di Maria Obituary
Di MARIA, NANCY (CANZANO)
92, of Providence, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Steere House in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Di Maria. Born in Teano, Caserta, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Luca and Carmela (Perrone) Canzano.
Nancy was the loving mother of James Di Maria and his wife Marilyn of West Warwick, and the late Richard Di Maria of Johnston; cherished grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 3. She was the sister of the late Anna Canzano, Cosimo Canzano, Filomena Berardi and Antonietta Berardi.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Steere House, 100 Borden St., Providence, RI 02903.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
