Nancy. E. (Griffin) Dailey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dailey, Nancy. E ( Griffin )
Nancy E. Dailey, 86, of Warwick formerly of Ellison Street, Cranston, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Arthur Dailey, they had been married for over 42 years.
Born in Providence, Nancy was the daughter of the late William V. and Anna E. ( Smith ) Griffin.
Nancy was a data entry clerk for the former Old Stone Bank in Warwick for over 20 years before retiring. She was a member of the Western Cranston Garden Club and absolutely adored her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her children, Mark G. Dailey and his wife Lori of North Kingstown, Monica S. Kauffman and her husband Ronald of Warwick, her beloved grandchildren, Thomas E. McKenna of Warwick, Alicia L. Kauffman of Boston, Caitlin E. McKenna of West Warwick, Abigail C. Dailey of North Kingstown and Grace L. Dailey of North Kingstown.
Mrs. Dailey was sister of the late Rhode Island State Trooper Thomas C. Griffin, William V. Griffin, Jr. and Claire M. LeBlanc
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday June 12, 2020 at 10:00 am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston. Because of the current Covid-19 restrictions, burial will be private family only. Calling hours are Thursday June 11, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory can be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved