Dailey, Nancy. E ( Griffin )
Nancy E. Dailey, 86, of Warwick formerly of Ellison Street, Cranston, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Arthur Dailey, they had been married for over 42 years.
Born in Providence, Nancy was the daughter of the late William V. and Anna E. ( Smith ) Griffin.
Nancy was a data entry clerk for the former Old Stone Bank in Warwick for over 20 years before retiring. She was a member of the Western Cranston Garden Club and absolutely adored her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her children, Mark G. Dailey and his wife Lori of North Kingstown, Monica S. Kauffman and her husband Ronald of Warwick, her beloved grandchildren, Thomas E. McKenna of Warwick, Alicia L. Kauffman of Boston, Caitlin E. McKenna of West Warwick, Abigail C. Dailey of North Kingstown and Grace L. Dailey of North Kingstown.
Mrs. Dailey was sister of the late Rhode Island State Trooper Thomas C. Griffin, William V. Griffin, Jr. and Claire M. LeBlanc
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday June 12, 2020 at 10:00 am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston. Because of the current Covid-19 restrictions, burial will be private family only. Calling hours are Thursday June 11, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory can be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.