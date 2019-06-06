|
|
MAIN, NANCY E.
formerly of Warwick, RI passed away after a brief illness surrounded by her family. She was a devoted nana to Adam, Lilly and Bridget, all of whom claim that she was the most fun Nana ever.
She was a supportive and selfless mother to Scott and Robin and mother-in-law to Rachel Houlihan and Robert Powers. She is survived by her husband, Chuck, with whom she worked side by side for decades running Governor Francis Mobil as co-owners. She and Chuck were constant companions at antique car shows and on boating trips throughout Narrangansett Bay, to their much loved mooring in Newport, and to Block Island and Martha's Vineyard. For the past several years, Nancy and Chuck enjoyed spending winters in Florida where Nancy loved working part-time at Talbots. Nancy was a direct descendant of Roger Williams and took his views on tolerance seriously. She was a member of the Roger Williams Family Association, East Greenwich Yacht Club, Antique Automobile Club of America and past president of the Governor Francis Farms Garden Club.
Her funeral will be private, and a party to celebrate her life with family and close friends will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in keeping with her wishes, we ask that donations be made in Nancy's memory to the or . Condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 6, 2019