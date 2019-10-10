|
RYDER, NANCY E. (SHEILS)
Nancy Elizabeth (Sheils) Ryder 73, of Cranston passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 8th at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the wife of Alan H. Ryder of Cranston, and they were married for 47 years. She was born on October 9, 1945 in Providence and was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Dorothy Sheils. Nancy is survived by sons Kevin and his wife Jennifer of Pawtucket, Sean of Cranston, and daughter Jennifer of Utila, Honduras. Nancy was the sister of Kathleen Kelley of Smithfield, Joan Goddard of Warwick, Mary Conte of Smithfield, Laura Lizotte and husband Brian Lizotte of Glocester. She was the sister of the late Edward Sheils formerly of Colorado. Nancy was an avid member of her church communities at both St. Matthew and St. Mark. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband Alan, especially to Aruba. She also was a big fan of the New England Patriots. Nancy graduated Cranston High School (now Cranston High School East) in 1963. Nancy's funeral will be held on Saturday at 8:45am from The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mark Church Cranston at 10:00am. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. Visitation will be held TODAY Friday from 4:00-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the American Red Cross in Nancy's name. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019