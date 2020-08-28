CONLEY, NANCY EVELYN
80, of Narragansett, passed away Wednesday, August 26th. She was the wife of the late Richard Conley and former wife of the late Frank Murray. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Mildred (Carlson) Lloyd. She grew up in North Providence and was a graduate of St. Mary Academy Bay View. She attained her RN Degree from Whidden Memorial Hospital Nursing School, earned her Bachelor's degree from Roger Williams University and a Master's degree from Rhode Island College. Mrs. Conley was a longtime school nurse and Health teacher at the Narragansett Pier School. She was also the Director of Nursing at Scallop Shell Nursing Home, Director of Nursing at Elmcrest Nursing Home, worked as a Registered Nurse at Chapin Hospital in Providence and South County Hospital, and also served as a Red Cross trainer. She was a 40-year resident of Narragansett/South Kingstown with a 10-year hiatus in sunny Florida. She enjoyed painting and taking art classes, exercise dance at the Neighborhood Guild, her year-round daily solitary walks on Scarborough Beach, her many trips to her ancestral homes in Ireland and Sweden, and attending musicals at Theatre-by-the-Sea as well as musical productions of 1950's Doo Wop and rock and roll. Over the years, she enjoyed her many pets and will now be missed by her cat "Lucky". She is survived by her son Michael P. Murray of Narragansett, her brother Charles J. Lloyd Jr. and his wife Dolores of Narragansett, and two nieces, Christine A. Lloyd and Caitlin P. Lloyd (Mike Luciano). A memorial service is planned for October. For condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com
