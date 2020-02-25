The Providence Journal Obituaries
PASQUAZZI, NANCY F. (PENNACCHIA)
89, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Luigi Pasquazzi. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Olga (Menna) Pennacchia.
Nancy is survived by her loving children, Roseann Mathieu, Eric Cabral, Edward Cabral, Sr. and his wife Rosanna, and the late John Cabral. She was the sister of Rosalie Corsi, Joseph Pennacchia, and the late Viola Rainone, Peter and Louie Pennacchia. She is also survived by nine cherished grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on THURSDAY MORNING from 9:00 – 10:00 am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
