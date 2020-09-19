GENDRON, Nancy (Kelly)
84, of Deerfield Beach, FL and formerly of Pawtucket, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Judge Joseph S. Gendron, II. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John Kelly and Anne (James) Norton.
Throughout the course of her career, Nancy enjoyed working at The Memorial Hospital, Special Olympics of Rhode Island and for the State of Rhode Island in the Executive Branch. She was able to enjoy her retirement years in Florida at Deer Creek with many friends. A longtime member of the Pawtucket Country Club, eventually becoming a lifetime honorary member, logging many hours in the baby pool with both her children and grandchildren. She was a voracious reader who especially loved history and subsequently mastered her IPAD in order to keep up with everyone on social media. Listening to the Bee Gees, following current news stories and watching golf, especially when Tiger Woods was in the hunt on Sunday, were some of her many passions.
The veteran of many political campaigns, Nancy still followed both local and national level politics and this year in particular she reminded everyone of the importance of voting. Last, but certainly not least, she was a proud Leap Year baby who turned 21 this year!
She is survived by four children, Patricia Gendron (the late David Norris) of Warren, Martha McGuinness and her husband, John, of North Kingstown, Anne Gendron, also of North Kingstown and Joseph S. Gendron, III and his wife, Leah, of East Greenwich; ten grandchildren, Kaley, Michael and Morgan Norris, Sarah and Jack McGuinness, Tyler and Ryan (Amy) Ahn, Gabriella Preite, Joseph S. Gendron, IV and Alex Gendron; two great-grandchildren, Ryan Joseph and Mya Ahn and three siblings, Sheila Andrews of Narragansett, Maryanne Travers of Deerfield Beach, FL and Christopher Kelly (Ruth) of Pawtucket. Nancy also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty) O'Neill and her brother-in-law, Dr. Henry (Hank) L. Gendron and his wife, Marylee and many nieces and nephews. In addition, Nancy cherished her strong bond with her Kelly cousins: Maureen, Gail, Karen, Timothy and the late John and SaRita. She was the companion of the late Arthur LeBeau. The entire LeBeau family remained close and special to Nancy right up until her passing.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Burial with her late husband will immediately follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITATION will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com