Nancy H. Griswold 92, of Cranston, died on April 20, 2019 at the Scandinavian Home. Born in North Attleboro, MA, to the late Ronald and Marguerite (Sherman) Hall, she lived in Cranston and Warwick most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, David F. Griswold; her son, Peter M. Griswold; and her sisters, Marjorie H. Davis and Marilyn H. Swanson. Nancy is survived by her son, David A. Griswold, of Bethesda, MD and by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Nancy graduated from Cranston High School in 1944 and, decades later, helped to plan reunion events on her class Reunion Committee. She was also a graduate of the Katherine Gibbs School. Nancy was employed as an executive secretary for 35 years at Brown, Lisle, Cummings in Providence. A member of the Church of the Ascension, Nancy was an active Bible study participant and for many years coordinated the parish's annual Episcopal Charities drive. She served on the Board of Directors of the Cranston Historical Society and as a tour guide at the Governor Sprague Mansion, and was a member of the Warwick Great Books Club. She had a gift for drawing, a love of art, poetry and music, and a quick wit that brought smiles to any circle she was in. Nancy knew that life's rewards are found not in wealth and material comforts but in loving relationships and the gifts of God's creation. Her great sources of delight were spending time with family and friends and enjoying the natural beauty of Rhode Island, especially its beaches. Her funeral will be held on Friday April 26th at 11:00am in the Church of the Ascension 390 Pontiac Avenue Cranston RI 02910. She will be buried with her beloved husband at the RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. Visiting hours will be held Thursday April 25th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to the Church of the Ascension Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019