Nancy Hazard


1925 - 2019
Nancy Hazard Obituary
Hazard, Nancy
Nancy Brown (Hooker) Hazard died 12/17/2019 from Parkinson's in Huntington Beach, CA. Daughter of Grace Winsor Brown and Ross Bryan Hooker, she was born on March 8, 1925 in East Providence. She is survived by her son Daniel, his wife Paula, granddaughter Brittany, sister Sonia DeCoster, nieces and nephews. Sister of the last Ross, Richard and William Hooker, Connie Manning and Betty Thompson. Nancy was an elementary school teacher, talented artist, devoted mother and dear friend to many. She was active at the Barrington Congregational Church, Bayside YMCA and the Roger Williams Family Association. Donations to Bayside Y, 70 West St. Barrington, RI 02806
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
