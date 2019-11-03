The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Church
70 Jefferson St
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hersey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy (Dadekhian) Hersey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy (Dadekhian) Hersey Obituary
HERSEY, NANCY (DADEKHIAN)
70, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Suren and Esther (Sarkissian) Dadekhian.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Church, 70 Jefferson St., Providence. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. VISITING HOURS are Tuesday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now