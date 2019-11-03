|
HERSEY, NANCY (DADEKHIAN)
70, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Suren and Esther (Sarkissian) Dadekhian.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Church, 70 Jefferson St., Providence. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. VISITING HOURS are Tuesday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019