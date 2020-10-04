Amore, Nancy J.

78, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Thursday, October 1, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was the wife of the late John M. Amore.

Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Robert A. and Ursula J. (Gregory) Shadrick.

A proud graduate of East Providence High School and The Katherine Gibbs School, Nancy was a lifelong resident of East Providence and worked as an administrative assistant for the East Providence School System for 23 years. She was a founding active member of the Wampanoag Women's Club and a lifelong Democrat. She was an accomplished painter, an avid reader and loved the beach and traveling with her family. Her greatest joys in life were the many strong friendships she built and being able to spend every minute she possibly could with her family. She never missed a game, concert, play or ceremony involving her grandchildren, or an opportunity to share in their successes. She was unconditionally loving, fiercely loyal and strong willed. She lived her life to the fullest with a perfect combination of grace, dignity and style.

She leaves one daughter, Jennifer Amore Voll and her husband Chris, one son, Representative Gregg M. Amore and his wife Lee, two brothers, Robert Shadrick and his wife Midge and David Shadrick and his wife Mary, five beloved grandchildren, Grace Voll, John Voll, Tess Amore, Megan Amore and Slade Sharma, seven nieces and one nephew. She was the sister of the late Diane Murphy.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later time to be announced. Donations in Nancy's memory can be made to the Scholarship Foundation of East Providence, P.O. Box, 154438, East Providence, RI 02915.



