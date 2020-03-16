|
BESSETTE, NANCY, J. (WASHBURN)
74, of Cranston died Thursday at the Golden Crest Nursing Home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul E. Bessette with whom she is now reunited in Heaven.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Raymond J. and Marie H. (Saillant) Washburn, she was a Cranston resident for most of her life. Mrs. Bessette was the head cook for the Warwick School System for 40 years before retiring in 2016. She was a member of the Democratic Ward 1 Committee in Cranston and ran for City Council in 1984. Nancy was instrumental in the creation of the Edgewood Girls Softball program and volunteered countless hours to the Edgewood South Elmwood Little League and Youth Auxiliary. Her home was always open to all who needed a helping hand or a place to stay. She enjoyed her time bowling and playing cards at the Warwick Firefighters Hall.
She leaves a daughter, Lori A. Ferreira of Warwick; three sons, Paul E. Bessette, Jr. and his wife, Nancy of Cranston, Michael J. Bessette and his wife Mikaela of Warwick and Craig A. Bessette of Cranston; her sisters, Patricia Lynch of Warwick and Judith Mullarkey of Rocky Hill, CT; her grandchildren, Allison, C.J., Tayla, Ashley, Alexia, Rylie, AJ, Mackenzie, Emily, Charlotte and Michael; Great-Grandson, J.T.
Her funeral will be Wednesday at 9 AM from the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Paul Church, 1 St. Paul Place, Edgewood at 10 AM. Calling Hours Tuesday 4-8 PM. Burial in will be Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 16, 2020