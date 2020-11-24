1/1
Nancy Jeanne Collette (Kelly) Kilburn
1940 - 2020
1/1
KILBURN, NANCY JEANNE (KELLY), COLLETTE
age 80, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at Kent County Hospital Warwick Rhode Island. Born September 6, 1940 in Needham, Massachusetts, "Nani", as she was known to everyone, lead a life of faithful service to her church, community, and to others in need. They were the cornerstone of her life.
Simple and modest, Nani's wishes were to have a memorial service. The service will be held in the Spring 2021 at the Prayer Garden, Quidnessett Cemetery, North Kingstown RI. Her ashes to be scattered in the Garden dedicated to all Mothers. A date and time to be announced. Visit hillfineralhome.com for complete obituary.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
1 entry
November 23, 2020
MY FRIEND FOR 48YEARS WE HAD MANY HAPPY AND MEMORABLE TIMES TOGETHER WILL MISS YOU FOREVER LOVE YOU ALWAYS. NOW HOME WITH GOD NO MORE PAIN , NO MORE SUFFERING
SALI DUTRA
Friend
