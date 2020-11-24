KILBURN, NANCY JEANNE (KELLY), COLLETTE
age 80, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at Kent County Hospital Warwick Rhode Island. Born September 6, 1940 in Needham, Massachusetts, "Nani", as she was known to everyone, lead a life of faithful service to her church, community, and to others in need. They were the cornerstone of her life.
Simple and modest, Nani's wishes were to have a memorial service. The service will be held in the Spring 2021 at the Prayer Garden, Quidnessett Cemetery, North Kingstown RI. Her ashes to be scattered in the Garden dedicated to all Mothers. A date and time to be announced. Visit hillfineralhome.com
for complete obituary.