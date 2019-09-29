Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Nancy Pollock
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Nancy L. Pollock


1936 - 2019
Nancy L. Pollock Obituary
POLLOCK, NANCY L.
83, passed away September 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Richard J. Pollock. Born in Pawtucket she was a daughter of the late Harold and Mildred (Haskell) Ousley.
Mrs. Pollock was an E.S.L. teacher in the Warwick School System for over 30 years.
She is survived by three children Kimberly J. Purvis (Tom), Richard S. Pollock (Cheryl), and Kerrin L. Pollock, four grandchildren Kristin L. and Michael E. Purvis and Richard R. and Haley E. Pollock, and her beloved companion William Lang.
Funeral service Wednesday October 2nd at 11:00 in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours: Tuesday October 1st from 4-7 pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
