Nancy M. (Apicerno) DiLorenzo
DiLORENZO, NANCY M. (APICERNO)
94, formerly of Ophelia Street, Providence, passed away on August 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Amato "Matty" DiLorenzo.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Guilio and Rosina (Iacobbo) Apicerno.
Nancy worked as the head waitress in her husband's restaurant, DiLorenzo's 1025 Club, over three decades. An avid Red Sox fan, she always lit up the room with her presence and left everyone with a smile.
She was the mother of Lillian Tamelleo and Nancy Leigh Steets; a strong maternal figure to their husbands, Donald Tamelleo and David Steets; and a loving grandmother to her only grandson, David Matthew Steets. She was the sister of Julio, as well as the late Joseph, Americo, Mario Apicerno, and Lena Natale.
The family would like to give their thanks to Mary Ann Weldon, CNA; Roy Birdsell, Joyce Nelson, the Cranston Adult Daycare, Rhode Island Hospital and HopeHealth for the love, care, and support they showed to Nancy.
Her visitation and funeral will be held Thursday from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence. Social distancing, masks, and occupancy restrictions will be observed with no more than fifteen people at a time permitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Avenue, Providence with similar restrictions and a total occupancy of no more than fifty people. Graveside burial will continue at the St. Ann Cemetery. For online condolences, visit romanofuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Romano Funeral Home
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Romano Funeral Home
