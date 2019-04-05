|
|
LENIHAN, NANCY M.
60, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday,
April 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lincoln, she was a daughter of Esther (Patridge) Lenihan of Riverside and the late John H. Lenihan.
Nancy was an active participant of the Arc of Northern RI for many years. During her time there she received many awards for her contributions to the organization. She met many dignitaries in receipt of those honors. Nancy traveled to many states representing the Arc. Upon her move to the East Bay area, she became a participant of the James L. Maher Center. She was a resident of Carroll Avenue and Jepson Lane group homes.
Nancy's happy, outgoing personality was infectious. Her ear to ear smile lit up a room. Everyone was drawn to her. She had a genuine interest in others and made you feel good. Her joys in life were her family, friends, animals, music, singing and dancing. She made countless visits to the Potter League to comfort dogs and cats at the shelter.
Nancy was in the 1968 movie Flowers of Algernon, playing herself on screen alongside actress Claire Bloom.
In addition to her mother, Nancy is survived by her sisters Patricia McDevitt and her husband of Jamestown and Karen Sylvia and her husband George of Bristol;
Nieces Kerry and Kristen; nephews Brendan, Brian, Jerome and David; her aunt
Ruth Mros of Livermore, CA and cousins.
The Lenihan family feels truly blessed and thankful for the many people who had know and loved Nancy. She had a full, joyous life. A special thank you to the Jepson Lane staff for their outstanding care, compassion and love. Thank you to her Big Sister Diane for her years of love and support.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am in Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Rd., Cumberland. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Cumberland. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral mass from 9:15-10:15 am at Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln. Guestbook www.LincolnFuneralHome.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2019