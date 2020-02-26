Home

Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:45 AM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
Front St
Lincoln, RI
Nancy McCourt

Nancy McCourt Obituary
McCourt, Nancy
78, of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 24, 2019 in Woonsocket. She was the beloved wife of Donald J. McCourt. Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late William and Veronica (Luscavage) Kureskie.
A lifelong resident of Cumberland, Nancy graduated from the Roger Williams School of Nursing and was employed as a Registered Nurse for 18 years, before working for the State of Rhode Island as a supervising typist. She was a communicant of St. Jude Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and CCD teacher. Nancy was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all.
Besides her husband she is survived by two sons, Michael J. McCourt of South Kingstown and Patrick W. McCourt of Pomfret, CT; a sister, Ruth Boruta of Pawtucket; and five grandchildren, Joshua, Jon, Michael Jr., Nathan and Jacob McCourt.
Her funeral will begin at 8:45a.m. on Saturday, February 29th from Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00a.m. in St. Jude Church, Front St, Lincoln. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visitation will be Friday, February 28th from 4:00 – 7:00p.m. at Keefe Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
