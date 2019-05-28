MICHELETTI, NANCY

59, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home. She was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Angelina (Scotti) Micheletti. For the last 20 years, Nancy made her home with her sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Peter D'Ambra. She is also survived by her three brothers Nicholas (Brenda), Biagio (Pamela), Joseph (Viola) Micheletti and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Nancy was a consumer at the John E. Fogarty Center for many years. She enjoyed traveling and vacationing with her sister and brother-in-law. She loved watching movies, going to the casino and shopping. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met. A special thanks to Hannah Nye, her home care provider and Erin Parente, her Hospice nurse, who cared for Nancy as if she were their own.

Calling hours and Funeral will be held Wednesday, May 29th from 8:00 – 10:15 am at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, RI 02910. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence, RI 02909. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to John E. Fogarty Center, 220 Woonasquatucket Ave., No. Prov., RI 02911 or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St. Prov., RI 02904. To share memories and condolences visit WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2019