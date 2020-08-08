Nancy Mundy

MUNDY, NANCY

Nancy Maguire Mundy, age 68, of South Palm Beach, Florida and Bristol, Rhode Island died peacefully in her Palm Beach home on July 15th, 2020 with her husband by her side. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Nancy was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, and graduated from Keene State University where she majored in special education. She produced children's educational theatre throughout New England and much of the Eastern United States. She was a warm and caring person and much of her work was spent preventing drug and alcohol addiction among children and young adults.

Nancy was married to her husband Christopher in the summer of 1975 and together they raised a son and daughter, Zachary, and Ryan.

Nancy cherished her summers in Seabrook Beach, NH with friends and family. She raised her own family on the coast of Rhode Island. She felt happiest being near the water.

Nancy is survived by her husband, her two children, her sister Elizabeth, niece Bronya, mother in law Nancy Oden, three grandchildren and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dorothy and her oldest sister Joanne.

Nancy was talented and charismatic. She will be remembered for her easy, carefree laughter and bright smile. Above all, she was thoughtful, charitable, and kind. She offered infinite support and enthusiasm toward the successes of others. She will be missed dearly.



