Nobert, Nancy
Nancy Elizabeth Nobert, 73 of 417 Spring St, Rockville RI, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 26th at Kent County Hospital of a heart attack.
She was the daughter of Doris and Leo Nobert of Newport, RI. She leaves her partner and loyal friend of 30 years, Mary J. McGrail with whom she lived in Rockville, RI. Nancy and Mary shared so many friends who gave their life a richness like no other. We will be eternally grateful for these friendships. She also leaves her three adopted nieces Mary McGrail, Kathleen McGee, and Jacqueline McGrail all of Worcester. Nancy was born in Cranston on November 16, 1946. She lived most of her early years in Newport. She graduated from St. Catherine's in Newport. She's entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in Springfield where she continued her education at Our Lady of the Elms graduating with a degree in Social Work. As a nun she taught school, worked with pre-school children at St. Agnes Guild. Her days in ministry never ceased and she loved the women in her community.
Nancy was an administrator at EDCO in MA. She worked with the developmentally delayed at Wrentham, Belchertown and Worcester State Hospital. Nancy had a special place in her heart for those with disabilities. Later in her career she managed a substance abuse program at Shirley's Maximum Security Prison. While this was a difficult environment, she brought skill and solid professionalism to her work, winning a national award from the MA Department of Corrections.
She continued her education and graduated from Anna Maria College with a Masters in Counseling Psychology. She later became the Executive Director of Bancroft Human Services in Worcester, MA, where she was responsible for managing state contracts for those with substance related issues.
Nancy was a woman who stood for social justice, she became involved in politics, fought for right causes, and always strong about women's issues for equal and protective rights. She credits former Sister of St. Joseph, Annette Raftery for being her mentor. Nancy had a wonderful sense of humor. Her outstanding characteristic was her generosity, ask and unflinchingly she was there to help. In her leisure as she grew older, she spent a great deal of time with her pet golden retrievers, Sunshine and Chance.
She will be deeply missed but we believe she will be going on another journey where she will be greeted with endless love.
At her request, there are no calling hours. She asked to be cremated and her ashes spread at her home in Rockville. Her favorite charity is NEADS, an organization who gives dogs the opportunity to help those who need a "helper". The organization is located at 305 Redemption Rock Trail, Princeton MA, 01541.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020