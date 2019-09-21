The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Nancy P. (Cornachione) Spaziano


1927 - 2019
Nancy P. (Cornachione) Spaziano Obituary
SPAZIANO, NANCY P. (CORNACHIONE)
92, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Antonio Spaziano for 62 years. Born in Providence, she was one of eight children of the late Michael and Antonetta (Pallotta) Cornachione.
Nancy is survived by her loving children, Anthony Spaziano and his wife Nancy, Marcia Neville and her husband Donald, Maria Parrillo and her husband Victor, Richard Spaziano and his wife Joanne, Lori Gecawich and her husband David, Donna Perry and her husband Jonathan, and the late Patricia Spaziano; nine cherished grandchildren, Caterina Fus, Ariana Wilson, Richard Spaziano, Jack Gecawich, Tyler Gecawich, Aurelia Perry, Declan Perry, Greg Spaziano, Dawn Haberman; three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Emilia and Violet; dear siblings, Lucy Russo, Philip Cornachione, and the late Esther, Anthony, Marco, Anna and Frank. Nancy's family would also like to thank Lydia Procaccini for the compassionate care shown to her over the past two and a half years.
Nancy was dedicated to her family and cherished the time she spent with them. She was a true matriarch who will be missed dearly.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Sunday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: PKD Foundation, 1001 East 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
