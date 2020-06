PRESTAGE, NANCY (NATALIA)95, of Cranston passed away on June 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman A. Prestage, Sr.; mother of Norman A. Prestage, Jr. and his wife Beverly of Cranston; grandmother of, Norman, Kimberly and Mark; and great-grandmother of eight. She was the sister of the late John, Antonio and Carmella Natalia.Her funeral and burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Church, 9 Garden Court, Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary and online condolences.