PRESTAGE, NANCY (NATALIA)
95, of Cranston passed away on June 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman A. Prestage, Sr.; mother of Norman A. Prestage, Jr. and his wife Beverly of Cranston; grandmother of, Norman, Kimberly and Mark; and great-grandmother of eight. She was the sister of the late John, Antonio and Carmella Natalia.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Church, 9 Garden Court, Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary and online condolences.
95, of Cranston passed away on June 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman A. Prestage, Sr.; mother of Norman A. Prestage, Jr. and his wife Beverly of Cranston; grandmother of, Norman, Kimberly and Mark; and great-grandmother of eight. She was the sister of the late John, Antonio and Carmella Natalia.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Church, 9 Garden Court, Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary and online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.