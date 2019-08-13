|
SOSCIA, NANCY (NELSON)
73, of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Cedar Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre, Cranston. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Soscia.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Benedict Church, 135 Beach Ave., Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on WEDNESDAY MORNING from 9:00 – 10:00 am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 13, 2019