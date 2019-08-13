The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
135 Beach Ave.
Warwick, RI
View Map
Nancy (Nelson) Soscia


1946 - 2019
Nancy (Nelson) Soscia Obituary
SOSCIA, NANCY (NELSON)
73, of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Cedar Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre, Cranston. She was the beloved wife of Anthony Soscia.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Benedict Church, 135 Beach Ave., Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on WEDNESDAY MORNING from 9:00 – 10:00 am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
