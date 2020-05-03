|
|
CONNER, NANCY W. (POTTER)
89, of Houston, TX, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Delbert S. Conner, her high school sweetheart. Born in Providence to the late Lewis E. and Helen F. Potter, she graduated from Cranston High School and Becker Junior College. Nancy's years were spent raising 3 daughters and focusing on volunteerism, teaching English as a second language, serving the handicapped, re-cataloging medical and church libraries, and being a real estate broker and hospice pastoral care visitor. She will be remembered as a passionate lover of her family, an experienced traveler, a voracious reader and a welcoming hostess. She is survived by her three daughters: Cheryl Conner, Lyn Widlaski & Kristen McGrath, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandsons.
A burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, N. Kingstown, RI will be private. If you feel inclined, please consider making a donation in Nancy's memory to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.macular.org).
Should family and friends desire, condolences may be offered to her family and her entire obituary read online at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020