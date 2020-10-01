Nancy Weintraub

WEINTRAUB, NANCY
95, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Cedar Crest. She was the beloved wife of the late Herman "Hy" Weintraub. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Angelo and Mary (Gambuto) Giampetro, she had lived in Cranston for over 50 years.
Devoted mother of Neil Weintraub of Providence and the late Allen M. Weintraub. Dear sister of the late Thomas Giampetro and Gloria Wilks. Loving grandmother of Allen, Mitchell and the late Jackson. Cherished great grandmother of Kyle.
Funeral services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to your favorite charity
