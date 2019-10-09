The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
1928 - 2019
Nancy (Thorpe) Widergren Obituary
WIDERGREN, NANCY (THORPE)
Nancy Thorpe Widergren, age 91 of Westerly, passed Sunday at Royal Westerly Nursing Home, Westerly, RI. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Walter R and the late Nora (Gill) Thorpe. She was the wife of the late Ernest E. Widergren, Sr. A Funeral Service will be Friday, October 11, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick. Calling hours will be just prior to the service from 11:00-12:00 pm. Burial will be Friday in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to Church of the Transfiguration, 1665 Broad Street, Cranston, RI 02905 or Kindred Hospice, 2374 Post Rd. #206, Warwick, RI 02886 or a . For more information and online condolences please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
