Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
ANDRADE, NAPOLEON
37, of Providence, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was the beloved companion of Michelle Vicente of Providence. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of Joao Lobo and Auxilia Gomes. He was also the devoted grandson of Fortunata Correira.
Napoleon is also survived by his loving children Davon and Nyaijah Andrade, and his siblings Richard DeBarros, Emelia Gomes, and several paternal siblings.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by burial in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. VISITING HOURS are Saturday morning from 10 – 11 a.m.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
