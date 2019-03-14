|
|
ANDRADE, NAPOLEON
37, of Providence, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was the beloved companion of Michelle Vicente of Providence. Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of Joao Lobo and Auxilia Gomes. He was also the devoted grandson of Fortunata Correira.
Napoleon is also survived by his loving children Davon and Nyaijah Andrade, and his siblings Richard DeBarros, Emelia Gomes, and several paternal siblings.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by burial in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. VISITING HOURS are Saturday morning from 10 – 11 a.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2019