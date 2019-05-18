|
Holt, Dr. Nashwa Ali
45 years old of Brookline, Massachusetts passed away on May 13, 2019. She was the loving mother of William and Luke Holt of Bethesda, Maryland. Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was a daughter of Dr. M.F. Moustafa Ali and Dr. Safaa Ali of Tiverton, Rhode Island. Dr. Holt attended Lincoln School for twelve years and Brown University where she received her Bachelor of Arts and her Medical Degree. She trained at Beth Israel/Harvard University and was working for Tufts Medical Center at the time of her passing. She was a gifted doctor, a beloved daughter and sister, and a wonderful friend. She is survived by her sons, her parents, her sister and her brother-in-law.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019