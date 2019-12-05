|
Tétreault, Natalie Allen
Natalie Allen Tétreault, 91, died at home in Ocala, Florida on November 29, 2019. She was born February 29, 1928, in Providence, RI, the daughter of Donald H and Edith (Searle) Allen.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis J. (Frank) Tétreault and is survived by her son Jay Tétreault of Warwick, RI; daughter Paula Heckathorn of Ocala FL; granddaughter Nicole Tétreault of Brooklyn, NY and grandson Allen Tétreault of Newport, RI. A celebration of her life is planned for next summer in RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 5, 2019