Natalie Allen Tétreault


1928 - 2019
Natalie Allen Tétreault Obituary
Tétreault, Natalie Allen
Natalie Allen Tétreault, 91, died at home in Ocala, Florida on November 29, 2019. She was born February 29, 1928, in Providence, RI, the daughter of Donald H and Edith (Searle) Allen.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis J. (Frank) Tétreault and is survived by her son Jay Tétreault of Warwick, RI; daughter Paula Heckathorn of Ocala FL; granddaughter Nicole Tétreault of Brooklyn, NY and grandson Allen Tétreault of Newport, RI. A celebration of her life is planned for next summer in RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
