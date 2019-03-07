|
Johnson, Natalie
Natalie R. Johnson, 73 of Ashland, formerly of West Warwick, Rhode Island passed away, January 16, 2019 from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
She was born on June 19, 1945 in Providence, Rhode Island the daughter of the late Daniel C. and Mae (nee Anderson) Johnson.
Following her graduation from Alleghany High School, Natalie went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland. She retired after more than 30 years from Brown University where she was secretary to the dean at the College of Mathematics.
Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with Reverend Don Earlenbaugh officiating. Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
