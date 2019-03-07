Home

Denbow Gasche Funeral Home and Crematory
313 Center Street
Ashland, OH 44805
(419) 281-2566
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Denbow Gasche Funeral Home and Crematory
313 Center Street
Ashland, OH 44805
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Denbow Gasche Funeral Home and Crematory
313 Center Street
Ashland, OH 44805
Natalie Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Natalie
Natalie R. Johnson, 73 of Ashland, formerly of West Warwick, Rhode Island passed away, January 16, 2019 from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
She was born on June 19, 1945 in Providence, Rhode Island the daughter of the late Daniel C. and Mae (nee Anderson) Johnson.
Following her graduation from Alleghany High School, Natalie went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland. She retired after more than 30 years from Brown University where she was secretary to the dean at the College of Mathematics.
Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home with Reverend Don Earlenbaugh officiating. Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
