Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Oaklawn Avenue
Cranston, RI
Natalie M. (Iadeluca) Genest


1932 - 2019
Natalie M. (Iadeluca) Genest Obituary
GENEST, NATALIE M. (IADELUCA)
86, of Warwick, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Greenwood Center, Warwick. She was the beloved wife of sixty-four years to Louis J. Genest. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Carmine and Anna (Campopiano) Iadeluca. Natalie was a bookkeeper for the former Pee Wee Brake Company of Providence for many years. She was a lifelong communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. Natalie was an excellent cook and adored her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She held a special place in heart for her nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband she is survived by her loving children, David L. Genest and his wife Marie of Melbourne, FL, Linda M. G. Martin and her husband Steven of North Kingstown. Natalie was the mother of the late Paul J. Genest. She was the former mother-in-law of Tracy Smith of Cranston. She was the cherished grandmother of Victoria DeSimone, David Genest, Jr., Zachary Genest, Terace Genest, Steven Martin and Sterling Genest, and the great-grandmother of Mason Genest and Valentina DeSimone. Natalie was the sister of Robert Iadeluca of Coventry, Norma Hill of Cranston and the late Rosaline Truppi, Carmine Iadeluca and Gerald Iadeluca.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS Friday 5-8 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, 1130 Ten Rod Road, Suite A-205, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 25, 2019
