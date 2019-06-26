Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
Maple Avenue
Barrington, RI
Nathalee J. Accinno Obituary
ACCINNO, NATHALEE J.
95, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, the late James Anthony Accinno, Sr.
She leaves seven children, Ralph J. Accinno, Clementina Maria Enrico, Margaret Person, James A. Accinno, Jr., Palma Thomas, Mario Accinno and Walter J. Accinno. She was predeceased by her son, the late Nicholas Accinno.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in Holy Angels Church, Maple Avenue, Barrington. Committal Service will be held in the chapel at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Mrs. Accinno will be laid to rest in the Santa Maria del Campo Cemetery. Calling hours Thursday 5-8. For complete obituary go to www.perrymcstay.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 26, 2019
