GONSALVES, NATHANIEL "NAT"
82, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Circuit Drive, Riverside, passed away on May 8, 2019 in Orlando, FL.
Born in Onset, MA to Nathaniel and Margaret Gonsalves. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Verna (Neves) Gonsalves and his children, Alice Morgan and Dave, Keith Gonsalves Deborah and Kathie Ventura.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be private. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019