The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathaniel Gonsalves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathaniel "Nat" Gonsalves

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nathaniel "Nat" Gonsalves Obituary
GONSALVES, NATHANIEL "NAT"
82, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Circuit Drive, Riverside, passed away on May 8, 2019 in Orlando, FL.
Born in Onset, MA to Nathaniel and Margaret Gonsalves. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Verna (Neves) Gonsalves and his children, Alice Morgan and Dave, Keith Gonsalves Deborah and Kathie Ventura.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be private. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now