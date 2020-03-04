Home

Nazare B. De Menezes

Nazare B. De Menezes Obituary
DE MENEZES, NAZARE B.
age 92, of Woodbine St., died March 2, 2020 at RI Hospital. Her funeral will begin on Friday at 8:45am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 5-8pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be made to the . For full obituary, visit www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
