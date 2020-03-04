|
DE MENEZES, NAZARE B.
age 92, of Woodbine St., died March 2, 2020 at RI Hospital. Her funeral will begin on Friday at 8:45am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 5-8pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be made to the . For full obituary, visit www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2020