RICCI, NAZZARENA "RENA" (VOLPE)

88, of Providence, passed away Sunday. She was the wife of the late Armando G. Ricci. They were married 63 years.

Born in Sulmona of L'Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy; she was a daughter of the late Cosimo and Giulia (Ricci) Volpe and step daughter of the late Enrichetta (DeSantis) Volpe.

She is survived by a daughter, Giulia D'Artista and her husband Panfilo (Benny) of Cranston; a son, Armando J. Ricci and his fiancé Audrey of Scituate; five grandchildren, Mario (wife Carmel), Victor (wife Jennifer) and Benny (wife Daniella) D'Artista, and Armando and Angelo Ricci; and four great-grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew, Ava and Mark D'Artista. She was the mother of the late Rita Ricci-Orr and Mary Ann Ricci. She was also the sister of the late Angelo and Giovanni Volpe, and Maria Ricci.

Nazzarena worked at Finelli's, Uncas, St. Margaret's Home, and Ricci Drain-Laying Co. She lived on Federal Hill for 69 years and was a parishioner of Holy Ghost Church. Her genuine kindness was always displayed by her smile and her inability to understand the word "No" when she would continuously offer food. She was proud of her family and Italian heritage, and her love and support will never be forgotten!

Her funeral will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM from The Butterfield Home, 500 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM in Holy Ghost Church, Atwells Ave., Providence. Entombment will be private. Visitation Friday 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Holy Ghost Church, 472 Atwells Ave., Providence, RI 02909. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.



