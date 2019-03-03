Home

Rehoboth Congregational Church
139 Bay State Rd
Rehoboth, MA 02769
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Rehoboth Congregational Church
Neal Allen Taylor Obituary
Taylor, Neal Allen
52, from Rehoboth, Ma passed February 19th in Cape Coral, FL where he resided and was a member of IBEW 349. He is survived by his parents Robert L and Virginia B (Goff)Taylor; his former wife Deborah (Ryan)Taylor; their sons Matthew A Taylor and wife Stephanie; Christopher M Taylor; and two grandchildren Brooke and Oliver. He is also survived by his sister Naomi G (Taylor)Fears and husband Gary. Neal was an avid Nascar fan, boater and fisherman. A memorial service will be held 2pm on Saturday, March 9th at the Rehoboth Congregational Church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the MSPCA or RIPCA.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
