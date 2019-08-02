|
LENNOX , Nectar (Goorigian)
LENNOX, Nectar (Goorigian), 90, of Cumberland, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Miriam Hospital, Providence after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Frank J. Lennox, her husband of 65 years.
She was born in Pawtucket on November 5, 1928 to the late Charles and Zabel (Russian) Goorigian. She grew up in Pawtucket, and resided in Cumberland all of her life.
Nectar loved the violin at an early age. After graduating from East High School, she went on to play and earn her Master's degree at the New England Conservatory of Music. She was Music Director for the Cumberland High School and the Cumberland Community Chorus for more than 40 years. Mrs. Lennox
was most proud of the Cumberland Clef Singers, which she founded in 1965 and had been requested to perform all over the world. Nectar was a former National Teacher of the Year recipient and held several offices at the RI Music Educators Association. She also taught at the University of Rhode Island music department and served as adjudicator for New England colleges and secondary schools in NH, CT, MA and RI. She was a proud and passionate educator who was dedicated to her students.
Nectar was proud of her Armenian heritage and those who know her will always remember her energy, her joy for life, her outgoing personality and the love she had for her family, friends and students.
In addition to her husband Frank, she leaves her three children, Cynthia Bonollo of Cumberland, Frank Lennox and his wife Linda of Uxbridge, MA and Nectar Provencal and her husband Jeff of Plainville, MA; her sister Marie Vartanian; her four grandchildren Carleton Bonollo, Cory Lennox, Taylor Lennox and Nicholas Lennox; her great-grandson Travis Bonollo; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Jasmine Chobanian.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Nectar's Life Celebration to be held on Sunday, August 4, with visiting hours from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM, and a service to be held on Monday, August 5, at 10:00 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Burial will follow in
the Diamond Hill Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Cumberland High School Choral Department. Please make checks payable to CHS and mail to:
Cumberland High School Choral Department, 2600 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI 02864.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 2, 2019