Nehra Kulbhushan

Nehra Kulbhushan Obituary
Kulbhushan, Nehra
88, of Warwick, passed away at home, after an illness. He was the husband of Usha (Kashyap) Nehra. Born in Eldoret, Kenya, a son of the late Ram and Pyarilal Nehra. He came to the US in 1976 and had been employed as an accountant for Blue Cross-Blue Shield for 20 years.
Besides his wife he leaves a daughter, Rashmi Nehra and her husband Steve of New York, NY and 2 sons, Mandeep Nehra and his wife Monica of E. Greenwhich and Sandeep Nehra and his wife Sumisksha of Shrewsbury, MA, a brother Ram Nehra of Middletown, RI, and 4 Grandchildren,, Amit, Amisha, Ashna and Shalini. He also leaves numerous grand nieces and grand nephews.
Visitation at the Chapel of Hope and Memory at Swan Point Cemetery, Blackstone Blvd. Providence, will be Tuesday afternoon at a time published on the website, www.coelhofuneralhome.net.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2019
